Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

