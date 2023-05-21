Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,148 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NVS opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

