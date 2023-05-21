Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,413 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VSS stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

