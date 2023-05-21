Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

