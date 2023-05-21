Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Parke Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 17,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.
Featured Articles
