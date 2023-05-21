Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 17,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

