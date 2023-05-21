Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,793,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,489.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 335,817 shares of company stock worth $892,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,774,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

