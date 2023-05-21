PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.08

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $18.04. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 604,558 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

