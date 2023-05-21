Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. 858,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,853. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

