Piper Sandler Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $42.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.