Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BNP Paribas currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -157.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% during the third quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 344,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

