PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 61,587 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $69,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.