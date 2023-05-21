PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 95,803 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,803 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $83,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

