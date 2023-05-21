PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $50,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

