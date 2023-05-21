PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $86,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

MMC opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

