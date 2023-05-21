PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 934 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.