Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Potbelly Trading Up 0.4 %

Potbelly stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $133,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,601,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

