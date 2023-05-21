Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

