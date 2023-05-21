Prom Price Up 0.8% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $77.39 million and $2.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00015943 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,635.28 or 1.00146849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33733517 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,758,010.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

