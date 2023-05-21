Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Prom has a market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00015976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.48 or 1.00016707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

