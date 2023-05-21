ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRPH. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 36,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,569. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

