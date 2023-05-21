ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $4.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

PRQR stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

