PROS (NYSE:PRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PROS Price Performance

PRO opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,903,000 after purchasing an additional 226,380 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,216,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

