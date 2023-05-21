ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 168 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

