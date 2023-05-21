ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

