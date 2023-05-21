ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,815 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.