ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health stock opened at $457.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.72. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

