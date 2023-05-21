ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

