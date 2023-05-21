ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,337,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $164.77 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

