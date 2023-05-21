ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

