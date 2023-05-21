Prudent Investors Network Inc. Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 224,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for 4.6% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,736. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $819.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.