Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

Public Storage stock opened at $284.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

