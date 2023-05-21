Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $8.39 on Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00031473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $83.92 million and $5,372.43 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.49130305 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,786.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

