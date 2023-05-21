Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.31 and approximately $254.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,623.28 or 1.00096990 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.