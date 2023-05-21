Ren (REN) Market Cap Achieves $75.26 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $75.26 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ren

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

