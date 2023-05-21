RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $198.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,454. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.