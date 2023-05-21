renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $28,068.39 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $28,068.39 or 1.04529380 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $2,093.61 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

