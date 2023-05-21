Reviewing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.09 billion 2.70 $352.20 million $2.09 34.23 VerifyMe $25.08 million 0.52 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.79

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GoDaddy and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 3 6 1 2.80 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $93.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.03% -95.00% 4.76% VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87%

Summary

GoDaddy beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions. The Core segment deals with the sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, website hosting products and website security product. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

