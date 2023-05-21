REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE REX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

