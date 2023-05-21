REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
NYSE REX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
