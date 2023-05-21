Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.43. 72,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,717,572.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.