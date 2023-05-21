RLI (NYSE:RLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.79. 219,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. RLI has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.