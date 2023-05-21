Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 667,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 59,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

