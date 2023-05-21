Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROIV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock valued at $132,131,966. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

