Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ROIV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ROIV opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
