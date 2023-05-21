RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 809,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,758. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

