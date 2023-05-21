Rune 24 Hour Volume Tops $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Rune has a market cap of $23,092.80 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00004416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.22686559 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

