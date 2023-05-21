Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 274,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.