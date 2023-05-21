Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.40.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.2 %
RHP stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 368,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Further Reading
