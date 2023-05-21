Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

RHP stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 368,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.