Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Sabre has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

