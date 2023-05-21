Safe Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Safe has a total market cap of $160.89 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $7.72 or 0.00028960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00062111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038985 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003700 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.48180824 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

