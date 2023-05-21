Safe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $158.68 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Safe has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $158.68 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $7.62 or 0.00028461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039172 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.48180824 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

