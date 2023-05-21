Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $141,637.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,137,917 shares of company stock valued at $98,155,723. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

